Voice Radio Ep. 7 – End of year wrap up and pole dancing competition

Produced by Darren Amner and social media editor Kathryn Tindale

In the seventh episode of Voice Radio, managing web editor Darren Amner and social media editor Kathryn Tindale preview stories that will appear in the March 28 issue of The Voice.

This podcast features interviews with reporters and editors reflecting on the last year.

This week’s stories include Joshua Rey investigating gum in urinals on campus, Maxim Fossey’s story on the late season flu epidemic and Jennifer Blake’s story about unidentified bodies at Mountain View Cemetery.

Web editor Kelsea Franzke also joins our hosts in the studio to talk about shooting video for competitive pole dancing.

Next week we will be publishing a two-day special edition of the Voice. Stay tuned for the Voice dailies from April 2-5.