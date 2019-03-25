Basketball championships wraps up

The Langara Falcons play against the Holland Hurricanes on day one of the tournament. CCAA Photo

Reported by Joshua Rey

The Langara Falcons were unable to repeat their success from the 2014 men’s national basketball championships, finishing last at this year’s Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association National Championships in Langley.

Over the course of the tournament, the Falcons lost 77-120 to the Holland Hurricanes, 92-98 to the Nomades de Montmorency and and 99-114 to the SAIT Trojans.

Star shooter

But starting point guard Royce Sargeant — who scored 22, 29 and 28 points in the three games — was awarded all-star honours.

Despite entering the tournament as the last seeded team, the coach of the host Falcons had told The Voice he was optimistic his players might be able to leverage their underdog status and surprise some of the top-ranked teams.

A learning experience

Paul Eberhardt, who was ejected from the SAIT Trojans game after receiving his second technical foul, said his players got the opportunity to see the athleticism at that level.

“For those players that are returning, it will be a positive because they realize now the things they have to do to get better,” he said.

Eberhardt gave huge thanks to athletics director Jake McCallum, Langara College and the Langley Events Centre for hosting the event.

The VIU Mariners were crowned national champions, defeating the Sheridan Bruins in a tight game that ended 85-82. The Humber Hawks defeated Nomades de Montmorency 84-76 to take the bronze medal.