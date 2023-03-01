Voice Radio Ep. 39 – Langara College facilities struggles are rising for students and staffs

By Shashi Goel

This Langara Voice Podcast segment speaks about the increasing struggle in Langara College facilities. Our conversation with the Langara students and Langara faculties shares their opinion about it.

It touches briefly upon the reason of what involves the faculties struggles and students struggle.

We conclude this segment with the finding solution for rising facilities issues.