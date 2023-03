Rawi Hage: a renowned writer is inspiring Langara students Langara students can discuss their creative ideas within the Writer in Residence program

Reported by Andrea Dante

Rawi Hage is an internationally recognized novelist who has written numerous bestsellers in English, although English is his third language. Since January 2023, Hage has been collaborating with Langara College to help young writers develop their manuscripts within the Writer in Residence program.