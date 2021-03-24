Voice Radio Ep. 25 – Vaccines in Indigenous communities and securing co-ops for students

Voice Radio Ep. 25 – Vaccines in Indigenous communities and securing co-ops for students In this episode, we delve into doubts around job security in a COVID-19 world, and being injected with vaccines

Produced by Caroline Egan and Etuviere Mkapor

In this week’s episode, Caroline Egan speaks to several First Nation members in the Lower Mainland about receiving vaccinations in their communities thus far, and Etuviere Mkapor takes a look at how people are finding co-op work placements a year into the pandemic.