Video: Online activity linked to an increase in eating disorders Are social media trends more like triggers when it comes to our mental health?

By Meg McLachlan

According to the National Initiatives for Eating Disorders in Canada (NIEDC), one in 10 Canadians with an eating disorder, will die from their illness.

Langara Voice reporter Meg McLachlan speaks to Gaya Murthy, a long-time dietitian, about the spike in eating disorders during the pandemic and how programs like Zoom can contribute to negative body perceptions.

We speak with Shaely Ritchey who explains her struggle and how our online activity is perpetuating negative eating patterns. Ritchey believes the pandemic has exasperated underlying mental health issues for those who struggle with disordered eating.

In this video, learn how an increase in online activity can contribute to our eating habits.