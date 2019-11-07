Video: Youth’s voice becoming pivotal to the next step in climate action

Produced by Nathan Gan

In the wake of Vancouver’s climate strikes and peaceful public protests, the presence of youth has both influenced and increased the strength of the climate action message.

Extinction Rebellion came to Langara College last Wednesday and hosted a talk that described their mission statement of nonviolent civil disobedience to encourage government to stay environmentally forward.

ER Vancouver spokesperson Donal Murphy and Langara College’s environmental studies program coordinator Andrew Egan weigh in on youth’s importance among this ongoing environmental struggle.