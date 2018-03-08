VIDEO: Food Bank Training for Langara Students

By Jennifer Wilson

All the orange shirts at the Greater Vancouver Food Bank this week signalled the Langara College delegation was on site.

An all female group of around 15 students showed up on Tuesday evening to learn how to sort and stack donations for food banks around the city.

Langara students have racked up 297 hours of volunteer time at the food bank since 2015 and Maggie Smith, Langara’s student volunteer program coordinator, said it’s not only a feel-good way to learn more about the effects of poverty in B.C., but also a good resume and skill building activity.