Vancouver dresses for dreary weather

By Hollie McGowan

Vancouver has always been known as a rainy city. In recent weeks, the city has been experiencing an especially increased amount of rain. With weeks of perennial downfall, Vancouverites have had no choice but to sport their finest in flood fashion.

Hunter Boots, Arc’teryx, and Mountain Equipment Company are all the rage here on the West Coast, and often a simple umbrella is all you need to pull it all together.

Functional can also be fashionable, so The Voice headed downtown to check out what people were sporting and how the weather is affecting their style.

“I got this jacket from the company RAINS in Vancouver on West 4th Ave a few years back,” said a Winnipeg visitor. “In Winnipeg we don’t wear rain clothes very often. This clothing is really for my Vancouver trip.”