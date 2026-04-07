To the Moon… and back Artemis II craft is set to return back to Earth after a historical feat

By SIDDHARTH TEOTIA, EHXEA ANTOINE AND VALENTINA BARRERA

Artemis II, launched on April 1, 2026, was the first manned mission for the moon since 1972. In this episode, my colleagues and I bring you a story developing far away from the Earth, but we are all deeply connected to it.

Jeremy Hansen is one of the astronauts on the ship, and it makes him the first Canadian on the Moon.

Experts from the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre in Vancouver, B.C. talk more about the mission, the significant impact it has had, not just as an achievement, but in inspiring the new generation of space science enthusiasts as well. Harout Markarian, who helps maintain the observatory telescope, and also an interpreter at the space centre in Vancouver, explains more along with Dr. Rosanna Tilbrook, who’s an astronomer.