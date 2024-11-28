‘Swiftcouver’ tourist attractions offer a chance to win Taylor Swift tickets The Eras Tour hits Vancouver starting Dec. 6 and Destination Vancouver is making the most of it

By HAZEL LOVE

Vancouver has Taylored itself for the final leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, arriving in the city Dec. 6, by creating 13 interactive Swifty installations scattered across downtown.

The attractions were created by Destination Vancouver, the city’s official tourism organization. It is responsible for promoting the city as a top travel destination.

The installations invite fans on a scavenger hunt among iconic city landmarks. By tagging photos of themselves with the installations on social media, participants enter for a chance to win the hottest tickets in town.

The transformed Vancouver sign at Jack Poole Plaza now reads “Swiftcouver,” providing fans with an Instagram-worthy photo opportunity and entry into the competition. With resale prices for tickets ranging from $500 to $5,000, the stakes are high for Swifties eager to win their way into the show.

“It’s great for the city and tourism”

Vanessa Doban, a local TikTok creator, was eager to get in front of the sign and start creating content. “I was so excited to hear about all the amazing Swiftie activities around the city,” she said. “I’ve been sharing them in a TikTok series and people love it. They want to know where to find everything.”

Unaware that the sign was part of a competition, she said that as a diehard Swifty, even though she already had tickets, she would still enter the competition. “This is stop number one because it’s so iconic, but I plan to visit all 13,” she said.

Fellow fan Eleni Chountalos praised the city’s embrace of Taylor Swift mania. “It’s a bit much, but I love it. It’s great for the city and tourism,” she said. “Everyone’s snapping photos, visiting pop-ups and exploring downtown. It’s a win for Swifties and local businesses.”

Even fans who have already attended the tour, like Amalia Szilagyi, feel the buzz. Having seen Swift perform in Toronto, she called the Vancouver installations a “pop culture phenomenon.”

“This isn’t something you see for other artists,” she said. “It’s amazing how the city has come together to celebrate.”

Destination Vancouver’s scavenger hunt aims to energize the city ahead of the concerts, engage fans, increase tourism and boost local businesses.