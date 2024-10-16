Theatre students Lucy Jeffery and Carol Chu pose for a photo, showcasing their transformations into the characters of Kyle and Marshall, in Langara College’s Studio 58 play "Baggage," on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Photo by Hazel Love

Studio 58 students transform behind the scenes for a new play

The hard work behind the scenes is often transformational

0 17

Photos and story by HAZEL LOVE

Imagine having to live with all your exes. That’s the story behind Baggage, Studio 58’s current play, which took place during the first two weeks of October. It follows the heroine, Jill, as she navigates a new relationship with Ben while still carrying emotional baggage from her past relationships. The cast, primarily women dressed as men, humorously portrays her exes as living reminders that inhabit her apartment.  

Studio 58, based at Langara College, is a highly regarded theatre school offering full-time, three-year programs in acting and production. With its own theatre space, the school produces four, full-length and two indie-style productions each year featuring professional directors and designers. Open to the public and reviewed by Vancouver media, Studio 58 is a launchpad for students aspiring to work in theatre, film, and TV careers. 

The plays are collaborative, and most students will try their hand at various production aspects, from acting and directing to stage management. 

Baggage is a culmination of Langara’s theatre students’ hard work and passion both on stage and behind the scenes.  

Theatre student Carol Chu attaches a false moustache to her face, transforming her into her character of Marshall in Baggage at Langara College’s Studio 58 on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Photo by Hazel Love

 

Carol Chu’s make-up sits on her backstage station while she prepares for her part in Baggage at Langara College’s Studio 58 on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Photo by Hazel Love

 

Theatre student Lucy Jeffery attaches a false moustache to their face, transforming them into the character of Kyle in Baggage at Langara College’s Studio 58 on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Photo by Hazel Love

 

Mannequins hold false facial hair, ready for the cast of Studio 58’s Baggage to apply before the show, where the performers transform themselves into ex-boyfriends of the heroine, Jill, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Langara College. Photo by Hazel Love

 

The cast of Studio 58’s Baggage prepares backstage for the show before their performance at Langara College on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Photo by Hazel Love

 

Theatre student Lucy Jeffery styles their hair into pin curls to give the appearance of short hair, transforming them into the character of Kyle in Baggage at Langara College’s Studio 58 on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Photo by Hazel Love

 

A backstage cupboard at Langara College’s Studio 58 holds costumes for the various plays performed there. Wednesday, Oct.9. Photo by Hazel Love

 

Theatre student Carol Chu poses for a photo, showcasing her transformation into her character of Marshall in Langara College’s Studio 58 play Baggage, on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Photo by Hazel Love

 

Theatre student Lucy Jeffery poses for a photo, showcasing their transformation into the character of Kyle in Langara College’s Studio 58 play Baggage, on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Photo by Hazel Love

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy metronidazole online