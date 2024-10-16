Studio 58 students transform behind the scenes for a new play

Photos and story by HAZEL LOVE

Imagine having to live with all your exes. That’s the story behind Baggage, Studio 58’s current play, which took place during the first two weeks of October. It follows the heroine, Jill, as she navigates a new relationship with Ben while still carrying emotional baggage from her past relationships. The cast, primarily women dressed as men, humorously portrays her exes as living reminders that inhabit her apartment.

Studio 58, based at Langara College, is a highly regarded theatre school offering full-time, three-year programs in acting and production. With its own theatre space, the school produces four, full-length and two indie-style productions each year featuring professional directors and designers. Open to the public and reviewed by Vancouver media, Studio 58 is a launchpad for students aspiring to work in theatre, film, and TV careers.

The plays are collaborative, and most students will try their hand at various production aspects, from acting and directing to stage management.

Baggage is a culmination of Langara’s theatre students’ hard work and passion both on stage and behind the scenes.