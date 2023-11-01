Students tackle impact of surging coffee consumption

By SARAH AMY LEUNG

Some Langara students are worried about how much coffee they consume as coffee consumption is on the rise in Canada.

The USDA Foreign Agricultural Service reported in June that Canadians will consume 5.49 million 60-kilogram bags of coffee between 2022 and 2023, a rise from the 5.33 million bags consumed in the previous year. According to Statistics Canada, Canada imported 15.6 million kilograms of coffee in July 2023 alone.

First-year criminal justice student Jessie Charters, who has insomnia, drinks multiple caffeinated beverages a week.

They said as a consequence of drinking a lot of coffee, they get anxious and jittery. But they also said coffee is the thing that gets them through the day.

“Sometimes it can just help me pull through,” Charters said. “Like when I’m really tired and need to get something done.”

Charters tried to reduce their caffeine consumption, starting with trying to drink fewer energy drinks, but recently went back to their habit.

They said their desire to be healthier kickstarted that temporary withdrawal, but factors such as school-related stress, less sleep and a lack of focus drew them back to caffeine.

Zack Dawe, a third-year geography student, said that post-secondary institutions carry a culture of drinking coffee.

Dawe said he picked up a self-described “coffee addiction” over the years.

“I really noticed that [behaviour] as soon as I came to post-secondary that everyone drank coffee. So, I mean, I got to, right?” Dawe said. “And I didn’t feel like an obligation or anything. It’s just something I wanted to do because everyone else was doing it.”

He said without coffee, he feels “off” and suffers a headache.

Meg De Jong, a registered holistic nutritionist in Vancouver, helps clients navigate conditions like anxiety through their food habits.

“Some people want to go fully cold turkey and just cut it out completely. However, that can create a lot of stress in the body, and also a lot of fatigue and other symptoms,” De Jong said.

She said when people stop consuming caffeine, symptoms like headaches indicate the body is adjusting.