South Vancouver skaters make it to STARSkate finals

Reported by Joshua Rey

For figure skaters Tiffany Yen and Bernice Chau, the challenge isn’t qualifying for the STARSkate final. It’s getting enough ice time to make sure they are ready for it.

Preparing for a final is always tough and coach Yuan-Qin Leong said she hopes that the challenge her skaters face will pay off.

Yen and Chau, who have been training extensively with Leong, hope to finish in the top three of the STARSkate Final, which is being held at the Capital News Centre in Kelowna from March 1 to 3.

They have been training at the ice rink at Sunset Community Centre – though perhaps not as much as they would like.

“We have limited ice time and that is a challenge. Most of the training we do is off the ice,” Leong said.

Yen said Leong has been helping her with her lands, jumps and also practising her solo routine off the ice. She hopes to get a high grade of execution, which is a component of scoring figure skating performances.

“There is a lot of pressure for the final,” Yen said. “I also want to show my parents how well I can do.”

Chau hopes to get some experience at the STARSkate final, and said that while training has been hard, it’s also been a fun challenge for her.

“I want to focus and not put pressure on myself,” Chau said.

“Yuan-Qin has helped me a lot physically and mentally to prepare for the final.”