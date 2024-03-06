Some faculty push for washrooms to be more inclusive on campus

By CAROLINE BASSO

More than a year after a request by a Langara instructor for more all-gender washrooms in the A Building, the college has not made any changes to the building’s washrooms.

Caroline Ross, a photography instructor, said the A Building needs universal restrooms to be inclusive.

She said non-binary models coming to campus to participate in her class demonstrations did not have a safe space in the A Building to use washrooms. She also said she could not bring in non-binary guest speakers because of the same lack of washrooms.

“If you’re not comfortable in a binary restroom, then you have to go use one in the T Building,” Ross said.

A discrepancy between buildings

Ross wants more all-gender washrooms in the A Building which currently only has two such washrooms in out of the way locations. By comparison the T Building has six all-gender bathrooms in accessible locations.

Ross said she asked the college a year ago to provide universal restrooms because students of all genders need to be able to use a restroom quickly.

Mono Brown, an English instructor, said they were also following up on the request for changes.

“I’m definitely one of the faculty members who works in the building who feel strongly supportive of the value of more inclusive washrooms,” Brown said.

Langara has a diverse community both in terms of sexual orientation and gender identity. Disability is also important when it comes to inclusive washrooms, Brown said.

Working towards progress

Brown said the college formed an inclusive washroom committee that has been meeting regularly to discuss the situation. Recently, the committee met with TransFocus Consulting based in Vancouver, to “ensure that any changes made are truly supportive of the goals of accessibility and inclusivity.”

Langara’s office of equity, diversity and inclusion has been working on inclusive washrooms for at least one semester.

An email from the office to the Voice said it does not have a set timeline yet and is hoping “to see some progress over the next few semesters.”