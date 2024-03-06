Langara students are feeling preferred names are undervalued College bound by law to preserve legal name on official documents

By ENZO GALLARDO

Some Langara students are upset their preferred or chosen names aren’t being given the same recognition as their legal names within the Student Information System. The college says it is bound to use students’ legal names on official documents.

Since 2020, Langara has allowed students to use preferred names in class lists and on Brightspace. Recently, these names can be displayed on student’s diplomas in brackets. However, only a preferred first name is allowed.

Some students who are transitioning or have transitioned might have a chosen name but have yet to legally change it.

Second-year English student Austin Hesse said the use of his legal name on something tied to a current accomplishment is difficult.

“It brings up a lot of trauma and a lot of reminders,” Hesse said.

Hesse said a lot of people have only ever known him as Austin and having his legal name disclosed is distressing.

“Especially if you’ve been out for years and you’re passing, you have surgeries, whatever,” they said. “It can instantly out you to people who you don’t want to be outed to. And it’s not fair to be outed as trans on the terms of a college instead of your own terms.”

Restrictions are protecting students legally

Arnie Clark from registrar and enrolment services told the Voice that parchments are counted as legal documents, therefore require a student’s legal name.

“For a student presenting documents where there is a discrepancy in the name, it could create problems obtaining a work permit or for financial aid or sponsorship, or potentially employment,” Clark said in an email. “If the student is applying to another post-secondary institution, they may not be willing to accept the documents for admission or transfer credit.”

An insult to a student’s identity

Former Langara student River Pengelly, who went through the name change process at Langara, said it went smoothly but she was disappointed her preferred name would only show in brackets on her parchment when she graduates.

“It’s almost like it’s being attributed to someone else when your name isn’t on it,” she said. “If that’s not the name you go by — whether you’re trans or not — that’s something that should be respected and brackets, in my experience, do not lead to that.”

She said whilst changing and using a preferred name is predominantly a trans issue, it a problem that is faced by those in many different situations such as people from other cultures wanting an easier name to pronounce or people leaving an unwanted past behind.

Pengelly said the ability to change their name on documentation and class lists easily is vital for people to feel comfortable in a learning environment.

“It’s hugely important for people to be able to show up as themselves and to have that recognized,” she said.

Hesse said he’s looked into the name change process at Langara but was bounced around over the course of several months.

“I sat with a [Langara] counsellor trying to figure out where to find that website,” Hesse said. “We could not find it for half an hour. You can’t find a contact information for anybody.”

Students wishing to change their name can request to add a preferred first name to any records on Brightspace and class lists through Langara’s Student Information Change Request form, without any supporting documentation. For a student to change their name on their parchment, they must submit a Request for Change of Student Information Form along with documentation of their name change.

“It’s a document that I take pride in for my accomplishments over the last two years, not a document that everyone needs to see,” Hesse said.