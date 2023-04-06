The hallways at Langara can be found bustling with activity at almost any time of day. Photo by Meharwaan Manak

Photos: After the pandemic, Langara fills back up

Students returned to the old normal after schools reopened again

By Meharwaan Manak, River H. Kero & Nils Rummler

When the pandemic hit, Langara College, like other institutions and businesses, had to operate under restrictions. Students had to get used to a completely new school concept in order to achieve their academic goals.

Schools turned to virtual classes, because students were told not to leave their homes in order to limit the spread of the virus. As learning continued remotely, the pandemic’s impact on campus created a different environment. A ghost town emerged. Places that were usually packed or crowded were almost deserted or completely abandoned.

By March 2020, Langara College was holding almost all its classes online. Cafeterias, small stores within the college and study areas were devoid of people.

After the province mandated masks for protection, the first people had ventured back into their schools. Students returned to their familiar surroundings to devote themselves to their studies. New social connections and interaction emerged again and after almost three years, students can now be seen again without their masks, sitting with their friends and enjoying their time with each other.  It seems everything has changed back to its origin.

 

Two people walk through the empty A building at Langara. Photo by Max Leckie.

 

The hallways at Langara can be found bustling with activity at almost any time of day. Photo by Meharwaan Manak

 

An empty hallway in Langara’s library building. Photo by Norman Galimski

 

Outside the Starbucks in the library used to be empty, but now it’s packed with students studying and walking between classes. Photo by Meharwaan Manak

 

Social sciences graduate Divya Gupta comes to Langara to study. Photo by Hannah Snider

 

Study groups and gatherings of friends appear all over campus, with a mix of folks who are masked and unmasked. Photo by Meharwaan Manak

 

The Langara College cafeteria, tables socially distanced with no students in sight on Oct. 15, 2020. Photo by Breanne Doyle

 

Friends studying and sharing lunch together in the cafeteria looks different in 2023 than it did during the height of the pandemic. Photo by Meharwaan Manak

 

Snack machines were not in use during the pandemic, as no students were on the property. Photo by YouTube/LangaraVoice

 

Many snack machines and shared facilities were marked with “out of order” signs during the pandemic due to fears and risks surrounding contamination. In 2023, these machines are only out of order when they’re… out of order. Photo by Meharwaan Manak
