Photos: After the pandemic, Langara fills back up

When the pandemic hit, Langara College, like other institutions and businesses, had to operate under restrictions. Students had to get used to a completely new school concept in order to achieve their academic goals.

Schools turned to virtual classes, because students were told not to leave their homes in order to limit the spread of the virus. As learning continued remotely, the pandemic’s impact on campus created a different environment. A ghost town emerged. Places that were usually packed or crowded were almost deserted or completely abandoned.

By March 2020, Langara College was holding almost all its classes online. Cafeterias, small stores within the college and study areas were devoid of people.

After the province mandated masks for protection, the first people had ventured back into their schools. Students returned to their familiar surroundings to devote themselves to their studies. New social connections and interaction emerged again and after almost three years, students can now be seen again without their masks, sitting with their friends and enjoying their time with each other. It seems everything has changed back to its origin.