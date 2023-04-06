Photos: Raincouver is back, wetter than ever

By Joyce Liew, Seth Forward, Emma Shular, Clarissa Kurniawan & Samantha Holomay

It’s called Raincouver because you can’t hide the truth. The wet weather in Vancouver is back, but that’s not stopping Vancouverites from going about their days. In downtown Vancouver people were seen embracing the cold weather by taking the bus, bicycling, and getting their jobs done despite the rain.

Vancouver doesn’t have puddles, just mostly small lakes but it’s nothing that a solid pair of rainboots can’t fix. As effective as you may think your rain dance is, Vancouver’s weather patterns are unpredictable. However it’s comforting to remember that rainy days just make you thankful for the sunny ones.