New naloxone cabinets on campus raises concerns about how to use them Life-saving kits were not accompanied by expected training

By SAGE SMITH

In response to new government guidelines, Langara College has installed cabinets with a life-saving overdose reversal drug naloxone on campus with no awareness campaign, training or signage.

The overdose death of a University of Victoria student in January led the B.C. government to release guidelines in August recommending post-secondary institutions provide naloxone kits, awareness and training.

Langara psychology student Abby Candfield, who has a family member struggling with substance abuse, said she hadn’t noticed the life-saving medication.

She fears that if an overdose happens, students won’t be able to find a naloxone kit in time, nor know how to use it. “You never know who could be a substance user. It could be the person sitting next to you in class,” she said.

“It’s something that can be very well hidden and you really never know when an overdose can happen. It could happen to anyone, anywhere, anytime,” Candfield added.

The college response

Adam Brayford, director of strategic communications and marketing at Langara, said in an email that the college plans to initiate an awareness campaign for employees and students, but he did not say when.

“This will include information to all new students and employees during orientations, ongoing messaging throughout the semester, and opportunities learn how to use naloxone,” the email said.

Brayford said Langara received the naloxone cabinets from the province, and their current placement is temporary. Permanent locations will come with signs and emergency call buttons.

Next steps

James Farwell, an assistant manager at a social housing building in Vancouver who has worked with substance users for nearly 20 years, said quick availability of both kits and training are key.

He said that Langara needs “to decide how serious they are about protecting students and staff, because putting an unprepared staff member into a situation like that is traumatizing.”

Both Candfield and Farwell commend the college for providing naloxone and hope the awareness campaign and training follow quickly.

“Just having the utilities present and knowing where they are could make the difference of saving someone’s life,” Candfield said.