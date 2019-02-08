Langara Falcons’ rookie rises to top spot

Antonio Jhuty preparing for the Langara Falcons' next game. Photo: Joshua Rey

Reported by Maxim Fossey

A Langara basketball player went from benchwarmer to MVP after the former star was sidelined because of an injury.

Despite starting his rookie season as primarily a substitute player, Antonio Jhuty has since risen to become the second overall leading scorer in the PacWest conference.

Jhuty rose to his current standing after three-year veteran Ravi Basra was sidelined with a season-ending knee injury.

Falcons coach Paul Eberhardt previously mentored Jhuty when he attended RC Palmer Secondary. “He’s a very talented player, it’s nice to see him grow from six, seven years ago to what he’s doing now,” Eberhardt said.

Jhuty said Eberhardt has always been in his corner and that he has nothing but respect for his coach.

“Whatever he does I’m pretty sure he knows what he’s talking about, so I just listen and try to execute whatever he tries to do,” Jhuty said.

Jhuty’s current form has impressed many with his 24.5 points per game average.

The key to success

PacWest spokesperson Ryan Watters said the combination of the right coach and the right player has led to Jhuty’s success.

“Player opportunities really flourish when it comes down to great coaching,” Watters said.

Watters compared Jhuty’s rise to a famous football story. New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe was injured during the 2001 season and replaced by his backup, a 24-year-old relatively unknown named Tom Brady. The Patriots went on to win six Super Bowl titles under Brady’s tenure, including the most recent last Sunday.

Langara won their last game on Feb, 2 against Okanagan College. Despite starting as a reserve, Jhuty shot a solid 21 points.

The Falcons are now 4th in the PacWest conference standings and will host Vancouver Island University at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8. The Falcons will host the CCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship at the Langley Events Centre from March 13-16th.