Langara construction is making the campus more sustainable Construction of the central heating unit, which links several campus buildings, began in Oct. 2022

Reported by Clarissa Kurniawan

Construction has been ongoing at Langara campus as crews are installing a new central heating unit. It is expected to save Langara more than $600,000 in energy costs over the next seven years. The project will be completed in spring 2023.