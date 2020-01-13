Langara College remembers one of their own

By Lauren Gargiulo

Delaram Dadashnejad, the Langara nutrition student killed in the flight that was shot down outside of Tehran last week, made you feel loved, said a friend who once worked with her.

Cristel Moubarak, a Langara nutrition and food services instructor who runs a camp cooking class for kids, said Dadashnejad volunteered at the camp in the summer of 2019. She spoke to The Voice at a memorial for the Iranian student on Monday at the college.

“[Delaram] was lively, generous, inspired to be a dietician,” said Moubarak, through tears. “She always told you she loved you, even people you have in your life don’t tell you that all the time.”

Dadashnejad was killed when Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down outside of Tehran last week.

On the day she heard about the crash, Moubarak looked up the flight manifest to see whether anyone she knew was on the flight. She saw Dadashnejad’s name.

The memorial, organized by the Langara Persian Club and the International Education Department, will be on display Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

A moment of silence, followed by an open mic memorial, was set for 2:30 p.m.