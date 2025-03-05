Expensive hockey equipment pushes parents to second-hand stores, Facebook Marketplace There is an huge amount of used hockey equipment being sold in local consignment stores

By EHRIN LOPEZ

Rising costs and pricey hockey equipment have forced Vancouver parents to find alternatives to buying geat brand new.

Nelson Fong, the father of a Vancouver junior hockey player, said he only buys his son’s equipment on Facebook Marketplace.

“I have never purchased new [skates] — never ever, it’s too expensive,” Fong said. When asked why he buys second-hand, Fong said with a child growing out of his skates every six months, it’s too expensive to buy new.

Ben Ludwig, owner of The Sports Exchange in Kitsilano, said a factor in rising prices is equipment companies focusing on the one per cent of elite children’s hockey rather than the recreational 99 per cent.

“A massive factor that is being completely disregarded is sports are no longer grassroots,” Ludwig said. “Everyone thinks their child is elite.”

Consignment is an option for many parents

Patrick Bull, the owner of consignment store Cheapskates Sporting Goods in Dunbar, said the store receives more gear than it can handle.

“We’re not forcing prices on consigners,” Bull said, “We’ll kind of give some guidance of what a market price would be or what things in a similar brand or style or condition would sell for.”

Items are priced at 50 per cent of their retail price, then adjusted depending on the gear’s condition. Bull said the driving force behind higher prices is the cost of new gear.

Davis Smith, an Cheapskates employee, said prices for used hockey equipment have increased faster than inflation since 2020. Before then, buying second-hand meant fewer upfront costs and making hockey more accessible for parents.

Beyond the price tag

In addition to the rising costs of equipment, a barrier keeping kids from playing recreationally is the lack of spaces to play in Metro Vancouver.

Ludwig said the city has allowed development of towers and housing but hasn’t expanded or added to the number of places for kids to play sports.

“I’m not just mad because it affects our sales,” Ludwig said. “I think that we’re taking the opportunity away from kids and young adults.”