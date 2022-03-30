Helping people in Ukraine

By Lesia Pogorelo

It is time to reunite for Ukrainian immigrants living in Canada. Since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war they created dozens of ways to help their motherland and Ukrainian refugees.

There are many concerts, street markets and online-shops where people can buy nice blue and yellow clothes or accessories to support Ukrainians.

This story is about three of thousands Vancouverians with Ukrainian background who can’t be indifferent to this cause.

Watch as people find different ways to help Ukrainians in need.