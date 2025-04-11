From carpenters to plumbers, homeowners hunt for skilled workers online Many willing to pay cash even if the person is not qualified

This 6-part series explores Canada’s shadow markets – from cash-only home repairs and community “gift exchanges” to ticket reselling and underground entertainment. Through diverse perspectives, our journalists examine why Canadians participate in these alternative systems, the benefits they provide, and the challenges they create, while authorities balance enforcement with education.

By LYDIA OCHIENG and YEORGIOS PRONTZOS

Robert Schular works for himself doing home renovations, but does not have formal training. He has been crafting things since he was young and has over 50 years of experience.

“I can walk into almost any job and I’m probably 80 per cent guaranteed of getting that job. Just because I showed up, regardless of what my price is,” Schular said.

Over the next 10 years, there will be an estimated 105,300 job openings in the skilled trades. Despite the growing need, a scarcity of licensed service providers has become the industry norm, leading to longer wait times and rising costs for consumers.

In B.C., self-employment is higher in this industry compared to the industrial average. As a result, a growing share of people are offering repair and maintenance services in the online marketplace, but many are not professionally trained or are simply there to scam unsuspecting clients.

“My concern in the industry right now is anybody can hang a shingle out and call themselves a handyman,” Schular said.

He said he protects his customers by bringing in licensed tradespeople, when necessary. Even when he knows how to do the work, he is not certified. He said he accepts cash only and writes up the receipts to put in his file at home.

“I believe in paying taxes. I think we do get value for our taxes,” Schular said.

Schular said when those who are not running legitimate businesses go in and cause problems, the homeowner’s insurance might be made “null and void.” To prevent fraud, he says that getting references first is critical.

“It amazes me. I’ve only been asked for references like three or four times over the seven years or so I’ve been doing this,” Schular said.

Jacob Buckler runs an unregistered mechanic shop through his farming business. He intends to promote himself through Facebook Marketplace and by advertising locally, but getting his name out has been his biggest challenge so far.

“You can reach people that need the work done right away when shops are booked for three weeks or more,” Buckler said.

Buckler views himself as a quick and cheaper alternative to the services that many larger operations can provide. He only takes cash or e-transfer from customers on site and prefers this method to avoid scammers.

“I charge what the mechanics get paid, not extra going to the boss, and I do just as good of a job if not better. And I won’t try to upsell anything that you don’t actually need,” Buckler said.

Nelson Francisco has his red seal in carpentry and also finds work through family, friends and word-of-mouth. He has been in the field for over 20 years, and he runs a one-man operation.

“I tell clients I’m not the cheapest guy in town, but if they know my work, then they’re willing to pay a little bit more for what they get,” Francisco said.

Francisco said trades are not something you can do from the outside and workers need to be involved in the industry. “If you’re not in the trades, it’s not like you can just go do it,” he said.

Francisco recommends that people request referrals when they need work done.

“Get three different quotes and keep the scope the same so that you’re not comparing apples to oranges,” said Francisco.

He said the unregulated business model enables people to keep more money in their pocket. The worker saves by not paying taxes and the client gets a cheaper price.

“It makes it more difficult for the average worker trying to make ends meet,” Francisco said. “I would say that it’s going to start happening more because everything’s so difficult for the working class.”

Francisco said unlicensed workers who don’t go by the book and don’t “pull permits” ruin it for the rest of the industry. He said it’s not fair, but they get away with it until they get caught or the job is a disaster and ends up on the news. Customers are then left to pick up the pieces.

Another red seal carpenter, who is also a firefighter, asked not to be identified for fear of repercussions.

He said that when it comes to the carpentry work, he “does it all” – but on the side.

He doesn’t advertise as customers come to him through word-of-mouth and are often family or friends.

The source has a business licence and was once “legit,” doing everything by the book, charging GST, and with WorkSafe BC insurace. However, since he began his firefighting career, he has taken what he calls a “quieter approach”.

“If someone were to offer me cash, I’d be taking it,” he said.

He said there is always risk in doing a cash job, but he mitigates that risk by working with family and friends and sticking to smaller jobs.

The carpenter said there is an industry for repairs done by people who are not formally in the business or who have other careers.

As an example, he referred to an “old lady down the road” who isn’t able to afford the “big ticket prices” that companies charge.

“Taking a cash deal or cash job that takes an hour, it’s a win-win for everybody. And they don’t have to pay more on taxes. They get to save that.”

The source admitted that a career professional may be “well ahead” of him in terms of the related knowledge, but said he stays on top of things and feels confident and capable.

“With all the information on the internet now, it’s really not hard to step aside for a few minutes, YouTube something, and do it. It’s pretty amazing actually.”