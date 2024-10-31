Firefighters respond to false fire alarm on campus The alarm was a test and firefighters showed up to work with security

By CAROLINE BASSO and KORALEE NICKARZ

Early this morning, a fire alarm went off on campus and fightfighters were called, forcing students to leave their classrooms.

“We were called here for alarm bells and when we showed up … it turns out it was a work person [who] activated the system, doing a test,” Rob Chroney, the captain of the firetfighters at squad 22, said.

Chroney said the fire department does over 80,000 calls a year throughout the city in which “20 per cent of that are alarm bells like this [one].”

“It was a test and there just was a lack of communication between security and engineering,” he said.

After students gathered mainly outside of A Building, the fighfighters walked between buildings to look for the alarm and they found out it was a drill.

Chroney said that once the situation was clear, they talked to the campus security and the miscommunication was resolved.

He said all the protocols were correctly followed by both security and students. “They got out and met in their right spaces where they had to meet up so I was very happy with the response,” he said.