On the second floor of Building A at Langara College, firefighters and campus security walk through a hall looking for the cause of the alarm on Oct. 30, 2024. Photo by Bob Homer

Firefighters respond to false fire alarm on campus

The alarm was a test and firefighters showed up to work with security

0 0

By CAROLINE BASSO and KORALEE NICKARZ

Early this morning, a fire alarm went off on campus and fightfighters were called, forcing students to leave their classrooms.

“We were called here for alarm bells and when we showed up … it turns out it was a work person [who] activated the system, doing a test,” Rob Chroney, the captain of the firetfighters at squad 22, said.

Chroney said the fire department does over 80,000 calls a year throughout the city in which “20 per cent of that are alarm bells like this [one].”

“It was a test and there just was a lack of communication between security and engineering,” he said.

After students gathered mainly outside of A Building, the fighfighters walked between buildings to look for the alarm and they found out it was a drill.

Chroney said that once the situation was clear, they talked to the campus security and the miscommunication was resolved.

He said all the protocols were correctly followed by both security and students. “They got out and met in their right spaces where they had to meet up so I was very happy with the response,” he said.

Firefighter and campus security meet in Vancouver at the 49th Avenue entrance of Langara on Oct. 30, 2024. Photo by Bob Homer
Two firefighters walk towards Langara College looking for the cause of the alarm on Oct. 30, 2024. Photo by Bob Homer
Firefighter walking towards a doorway as students watch outside campus on Oct. 30, 2024. Photo by Bob Homer
Two firefighters walk up the stairs inside Langara College looking for the cause of the alarm on Oct. 30, 2024. Photo by Bob Homer
  Two firefighters walk up the stairs inside Langara College looking for the cause of the alarm on Oct. 30, 2024. Photo by Bob Homer
Firefighter exits Building C at Langara College looking for the cause of the alarm on Oct. 30, 2024. Photo by Bob Homer
Vancouver Fire Department Squad 22, Fire Captain Rob Chorney, along with two other firefighters exit Langara College campus security office on Oct. 30, 2024. Photo by Bob Homer
Vancouver Fire Department Squad 22, Fire Captain Rob Chorney, speaks to the Voice explaining the events at Langara College on Oct. 30, 2024 outside campus security. Photo by Bob Homer
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy metronidazole online