Counselling services hit or miss for Langara students Some are disappointed with long wait times and quality of counselling sessions

By Clarissa Kurniawan

As mental health issues are becoming more common among young adults, and have become even worse during the pandemic, Langara College students are turning to the school’s free counselling sessions. But the quantity and in some cases the quality of the services are not meeting the demand created by the pandemic.

Fephi Kagan Dumlu, a second-year computer science student at Langara, was struggling with anxiety during the first year of his study and decided to get a counsellor from school. His experience with the first counsellor did not go very well.

“Honestly it felt like they didn’t really care about it. They didn’t do much progress on my following session,” said Dumlu.

Despite his bad experience, Dumlu is still using the service with a different counsellor and has since joined a group session. His second time around proved to be more helpful.

“I can explain myself and all of my problems and they make me feel like all of my problems are important,” Dumlu said.

A recent Statistics Canada reportshowed the proportion of young Canadians aged 18 to 24 who experienced at least one negative impact due to COVID-19 last spring, like loneliness and physical health problems, was 83 per cent.

Prior to COVID-19, youth aged 15 to 24 were already the least likely to report excellent or very good mental health. In July 2020, they reported the greatest declines, down to 40 per cent from 60 per cent pre-COVID-19.

One Langara physics student, who asked not to be identified due to the stigma, said that although her experiences with the Langara counsellors were pleasant, the department is in much need of extra help.

“The Langara counselling services are hugely overbooked. You can only schedule a month later even if you are in a mental emergency. They need a larger department and a bigger staff,” she said.

Not a new issue

An article published by The Voice in 2017 outlined some of the challenges facing the counselling department pre-pandemic but despite its efforts, the department appears to be tackling many of the same challenges today.

Langara’s counselling department chair, Kerri Janota, said that although the department is making efforts to streamline the counselling services, wait times are inevitable due to the increased demand.

“While we have worked tirelessly to diversify our services and expand our team to better meet the growing demand for appointments, there are however high demand times where students may experience wait times to see a counsellor,” Janota said.