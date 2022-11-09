CCAA championship contender: SAIT Trojans

By Christopher Harcourt

The Southern Alberta Institute of Technology Trojans believe teamwork and accountability are their biggest strengths coming into this week’s national men’s soccer tournament.

SAIT went 11-1 this season and secured a spot at this week’s Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association men’s soccer championship by clinching their regional conference.

Jacob Hunter, a second-year right back said that their biggest strength on the field was playing not just with each other, but “for one another.”

“If you make a mistake, or if anybody makes a mistake, the rest of the team has got you,” he said. “And we’ll put in that extra little bit of work to keep you up and demand more from you.”

This Calgary team, part of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference, will play hosts Langara College in its first game on Nov. 9 in Langley B.C.

The biggest hurdles

Connor Brady, SAIT head coach, said injuries and sickness have been the Trojans’ biggest hurdles in a mostly smooth season. He said whatever challenges do arise though, he knows that he has a close-knit group that can handle it.

“We’ve had a couple different flu bugs run through our team and leave us pretty dwindled for numbers,” Brady said, but added that whatever challenges do arise, he has a close-knit group that can handle it.

Working as a team

“We have an understanding that good teams do well, and great teams go far,” he said. “But you know, families tend to be the ones that win championships.”

First-year striker Brock Mitchell said his most meaningful achievement of the season so far has been winning provincials, but now the team’s focus has shifted to the bigger picture the national championship presents.

“For us to be at nationals … is such a great achievement and I’m really just going to look forward to taking everything in and being there with the teammates,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for anything more.”