Photo by Henri Ngimbis
Canadian families in solidarity with international students
The pandemic has endangered homestay opportunities for international students
Produced by Henri Benjamin Ngimbis
Life is very expensive in Canadian tourist and university cities such as Kelowna. However, some Canadian families offer free accommodation to international students. Unfortunately, the current pandemic endangers that solidarity because of unemployment and high expenses. In this video, you will hear BILL GORDON, who is a mentor to international students in Kelowna.