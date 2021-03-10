International students arrive at UBCO campus (Photo: Henry Ngimbis)
Photo by Henri Ngimbis
Video

Canadian families in solidarity with international students

The pandemic has endangered homestay opportunities for international students

0 36

Produced by Henri Benjamin Ngimbis

Life is very expensive in Canadian tourist and university cities such as Kelowna. However, some Canadian families offer free accommodation to international students. Unfortunately, the current pandemic endangers that solidarity because of unemployment and high expenses. In this video, you will hear BILL GORDON, who is a mentor to international students in Kelowna.

