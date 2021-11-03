Academic misconduct persists post-pandemic

Students studying on their laptops in the library on campus. Photo by Lauren Vanderdeen

By Lauren Vanderdeen

Langara College is still experiencing the high rates of academic misconduct that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Numbers are pretty high still, like pretty similarly high to what they were last year,” said Erin Hagen, a student conduct officer at Langara.

She said last year’s rise in academic misconduct cases at Langara was quite extensive. “Across the college, we saw about a 30 to 40 per cent increase,” she said.

At post-secondary schools all over the world, academic misconduct numbers rose sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Langara is doing better than most.

Hagen offered two explanations for the high numbers. She said more instructors might be aware of Langara’s student conduct and academic integrity office, so they are reporting more offences. She also suggested students had learned bad behaviours during COVID that are continuing now.

Numbers not out of the ordinary

Sarah Elaine Eaton, an associate professor at the University of Calgary who researches academic integrity, isn’t surprised by the high numbers.

“To be honest, if you’ve had a 30 to 40 per cent increase, compared with what I’ve heard globally, that’s nothing,” she said.

Marianne Gianacopoulos, the chair of Langara’s management programs division, acknowledged the difficulties students faced with the sudden shift to online learning.

“The pressures with the pandemic, for many, many people were insurmountable, so we saw an increase in misconducts,” said Gianacopoulos. She believes that the misconducts aren’t always intentional. Rather, many students feel as though they do not have the help they need.

“Coming to [students] with compassion would be such a huge, beneficial change for them,” Gianacopoulos said. “To acknowledge, I know this isn’t the only thing that you have in your life, and I know you’ve got other stressors and challenges and responsibilities.”

Eaton agreed. “It’s seeing students not just as a student, but as a human being,” she said.