Voters aged 18-34 may have the lowest turnout rates for elections, but they're twice as likely to engage in political activism

Youth voting less, but still engaged

Reported by Shoji Whittier

Across Canada, youth voters are the most underrepresented age group at the polls. Due to a general cynicism about the electoral process, youth just aren’t getting out to vote. However, statistics are showing that young people are finding different ways to become politically active. In this video, The Voice talks to Léonie Armstrong, second-year Langara student and political volunteer, who explains how young people are getting their voices heard.