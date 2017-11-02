The Falcons women’s soccer season ends in fourth place

Tessa Tasaka slides in to challenge a Capilano player during their semi-final match. Photo: Paul Yates for Vancouver Sports Pictures.

Reported by Nick Valka

The Langara College’s women’s soccer team couldn’t find the back of the net at the PacWest Championship tournament, where they recorded a fourth place finish.

The bronze-medal game, which saw the Falcons come up against the VIU Mariners, was a defensive battle. The two teams played to a 0-0 draw, forcing the outcome to be decided by a shootout. Unfortunately, the Falcons couldn’t find their scoring touch from the penalty dot.

The Falcons met the Capilano University Blues in the semi-finals, where they ultimately lost by a single goal. The hard-fought game was settled in the late in the first half during a scramble just outside their box.

Staying positive

Though the final outcome wasn’t what the team had hoped for, the players were happy with their overall performance.

Sydney Bell, a third-year goalkeeper and current team captain, earned All-Star honours for her stellar play this season and spoke highly about the team.

“We had an amazing season,” Bell said. “Our team worked hard until the very last minute of every game and we are so proud of that.”

Third-year midfielder Alessia Mastromonaco said the Falcons proved to teams that they had the skills and drive to succeed.

“All of these girls are talented in their own ways and they applied it during practices and games,” Mastromonaco said.

Looking to the future

Tessa Tasaka, a fourth-year midfielder is optimistic and looking forward to next season.

“I know the team next year will be even better than this year because we now know what we need to work on to win,” Tasaka said.

Now that the season is over Rachael Pelat, head coach of the team said despite their fourth place finish to the season there are positive takeaways.

“We were a young group this year, including myself as a head coach,” Palet said. “I think we all gained a lot of experience and really started coming together by the end of the season and have built a strong foundation to move forward on.”