People gather at the Vancouver Art Gallery for a MeToo rally on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Photo: Violetta Kryak

Reported by Violetta Kryak

Despite the snow, people gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 4, to take the MeToo movement from online to the streets.

Women and men, some with children, came in support of survivors and people who are still dealing with sexual violence and harassment.

Although the rally is over, people say the movement is not.