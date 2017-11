Vivian Naumenko performing kata at the 18th annual Sato Cup tournament on November 18th, 2017. Photo: Violetta Kryak

Reported by Violetta Kryak

Karate school in South Vancouver works with kids to teach them how to deal with and prevent bullying.

18th Annual Sato Cup tournament took place at the BCIT Burnaby campus on Saturday, and children performed the sequences of movements – ‘kata’, and sparring – ‘kumite’.