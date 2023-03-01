Voice Radio Ep. 41 – Missing applicants leave volunteer organizations struggling
Volunteer organizations in despair after applicantion rate drop
By NILS RUMMLER
A significant downfall in the number of volunteers has affected the entire country. Since the beginning of the Covid-19-pandemic more and more community programs are struggling to provide help and support to their community due to the lack of volunteers.
According to Megan Conway, CEO of Volunteer Canada, 65 per cent of organizations in the country are struggling with the shortage of volunteers resulting in 35 per cent of the affected programs reducing their services.