Voice Radio Ep. 4 – Effects of Huawei controversy on campus, women in STEM and computer hygiene

In the fourth episode of the Voice Radio, managing web editor Kathryn Tindale and web editor Darren Amner preview stories that will appear in the March 7 issue of The Voice.

This podcast features the Kristian Trevena’s story about women underrepresented in STEM fields and an analysis of computer hygiene by Kim Lau.

Then, reporter Austin Everett joins our hosts in the studio to talk about the Huawei controversy on campus. His full story appears in this week’s edition of The Voice.