Voice Radio Ep. 3 – Black History Month at Langara, Vancouver’s measles outbreak hits college

In the third episode of the Voice Radio, managing web editor Patrick Penner and social media editor Nathan Durec preview stories that will appear in the Feb. 28 issue of The Voice.

This podcast features the Missy Johnsons coverage of Langara College’s reaction to the measles outbreak, and several stories relating to Black History Month. Chelsea Liu reports on Langara’s missed opportunity to celebrate the cultural event, while Rena Medow visits a fashion runway showcasing African designs.