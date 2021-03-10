Voice Radio Ep. 24 – Science jobs, the community garden’s future and a meme contest A hopeful future for a better garden on campus and for student employment in science

Produced by Norman Galimski, Emily Lyth and Maxine Ellis

In this week’s episode, Emily Lyth takes a look at what the future of the Langara community garden looks like and Maxine Ellis speaks to an expert on advice for students looking for a job in the science field during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lastly, editor Norman Galimski takes a look at the college’s newest strategy to get the word out on academic integrity – through a meme contest on the college’s Instagram page.