Voice Radio Ep. 23 – Penny the chicken and betting on current events
Produced by Rui Yang Xu, Emma Gregory, Caroline Egan
This week, podcast editor Rui Yang Xu and reporters Emma Gregory and Caroline Egan brings you two stories. First off, Emma Gregory reports on genetically bred chickens like Penny the Chicken and the health issues they go through. Second, Caroline Egan reports on the world of current event betting after a 2020 US election that saw $5.6 million in bets being made through the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.