Voice Radio Ep. 21 – Vancouver’s no-pet restriction policy and Spirit Plant Medicine Conference

Produced by Soubhik Chakrabarti, Breanne Doyle and Charlie Carey.

In this episode of Voice Radio, podcast editor Soubhik Chakrabarti and reporters Breanne Doyle and Charlie Carey preview two stories. First, they take a look at whether renters with pets will soon have an easier time when looking for accommodation, as Vancouver city council recently passed a motion to end the no-pet restriction policy.

Then, the podcast moves on to the Spirit Plant Medicine conference of 2020 in Vancouver and all that it entailed. Focusing on natural healing, the conference brought attention to unconventional medicines that can have a significant impact on a person’s physical and mental well-being.