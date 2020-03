Samar Shata, therapist and leadership coach speaking at TedxGastownWomen, 2015

Produced by Lina Chung

In this week’s edition of Voice Radio, web editors Lina Chung and Jessica Froud explore what it means to live in a patriarchal society today. They talk to Samar Shata, a Vancouver therapist and leadership coach and Langara students, Macey Budgell and Ghazaleh Taheri.