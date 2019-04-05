Voice Radio dailies edition: Weyes Blood’s new album Titanic Rising

Weyes Blood’s new album Titanic Rising is making waves among music critics.

Hosts Nick Laba and Maxim Fossey share their thoughts on the sounds and themes of her instrumentally lush collection of songs.

The Pennsylvania-raised artist released her fourth album today on Sub Pop records, the label that rose to fame after signing 90s grunge acts like Kurt Cobain, who died 25 years ago today.

Weyes Blood, known for her 70s rock sound reminiscent of Karen Carpenter and Bob Seger, will play St. James Hall in Vancouver on May 17.

Watch the music video for “Movies”