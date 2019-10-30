Video: Many Canadians skipping flu shot this year

Produced by Liam Hill-Allan

A recent poll commissioned by London Drugs has found a statistic which some health care experts find concerning. According to the survey, four in 10 Canadians may forgo their flu shot this year. Last year, 3657 Canadians were hospitalized due to flu related issues and 223 Canadians died from influenza.

Langara college is currently offering staff and students the opportunity to be immunized for free as part of annual influenza clinics held on campus. The shots are administered by Langara nursing students as part of a hands-on, educational experience.

Langara will be holding clinics on Nov. 5 and 12.