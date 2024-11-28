Trump’s tariff promise cause for stress on campus Langara students concerned about the potential effects if the US president elect follows through on his social media post

By MARIANNE MIRAMBEL

The chair of Langara’s economics department says students will be significantly affected by potential tariffs imposed on Canadian goods by the United States.

“So the tariffs could create a recession in Canada,” said Bryan Breguet. He said students will also be “the first ones to lose their jobs.”

President-elect Donald Trump posted on social media this week his intention to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products imported from Canada and Mexico beginning with his inauguration in January.

Canada and the United States have the largest trading relationship in the world with $3.6 billion exchanged every day. The largest items of trade include energy and manufactured goods, but also include food, lumber and minerals.

Students express their worries

Chelse Genovesa, second year diploma in business management at Langara, said the tariffs may have a domino effect leading to inflation. She said she’s rethinking how she spends money and is looking for “budget-friendly grocery options.”

Jay Knight, a diploma student in professional photography, said the tariffs will be a big problem to all countries and “it’ll just be an economic crisis.”

Aaliyah Proietti said that she worries about her living situation as a result of the economic impact of the tariffs. Despite being a domestic student, her rent may be affected in the long run.

“Giving up his [landlord] property to somebody else who’s gonna raise my rent because my rent is pretty stable right now,” said Proietti, a diploma in professional photography.

Karen Babaahmadi, an international student from the health and science department, said that he worries about his status in Canada, if the cost-of-living increases, especially since he just arrived this fall.

“If I cannot find a job, I might to leave Canada because … it’s gonna get expensive,” said Babaahmadi.