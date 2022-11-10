Voice Radio Ep: 36 The lost art of handwritten letters
How letter writing was more personal and intentional
By Aishwarya Singh
Handwritten letters are personal and written with the purest intention to communicate with another person, unlike, digital communication messages that are often left unattended.
Since social media has come into being, letter writing has started to disappear. A lot is lost in the transition. Letter writing captures the true essence of human emotions. It can be boxed and treasured.
In this podcast, reporters Melbah Grace Jacob and Shashi Goel explored the culture around letter writing and its relevance. Writer and graphic novelist Andrea Hoff also talked about the meditative effects of writing and self-exploration.