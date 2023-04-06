The life and crimes of Abd’l-Malik Rhyan Loubissi-Morris

By Hannah Mondiwa

Last month, high-level fentanyl trafficker Abd’l-Malik Rhyan Loubissi-Morris was sentenced in a Kelowna courtroom to 11 years in jail by Justice Steven Wilson.

But it was not his first time before a B.C. judge. Despite being only 25 years old, Loubissi-Morris already has a long and severe criminal record across the province for offences including conspiracy to traffic illicit drugs and a firearm misdemeanor.

Loubissi-Morris was responsible for shooting an innocent bystander who was on vacation in Surrey on July 7, 2017. This incident led to a police raid of an apartment he regularly visited in Kelowna.

This search led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia, several weapons, large quantities of cash, and most seriously, $226,000-worth of fentanyl.

The young man was arrested in 2018 for possession of fentanyl and reckless driving when he struck a pedestrian in Vernon.

Personal history affects present life

An unstable upbringing and an absent father, were a couple of the reasons that Loubissi-Morris entered the criminal life, was the message from the judge at sentencing.

Loubissi-Morris’s background was highlighted in court. This included his Algerian father moving to Sweden when he was five years old and dropping out of the 10th grade.

He also had to contend with his mother’s extremely poor health, which included a cancer diagnosis, meaning she was in and out of the hospital. As such, Loubissi-Morris experienced a rough upbringing with little guidance. This instability, according to the judge, was what led him to “escalating behaviours.”

These escalating behaviours have resulted in his severe criminal activities. Loubissi-Morris was the main person behind a high-level drug operation in B.C.’s interior. He trafficked drugs in cities all over the province, specifically in the Okanagan and the Kootenays, for easy money.

Loubissi-Morris pleaded guilty to all charges.

The judge gave Loubissi-Morris a tough sentence in the hopes that this will deter other potential drug dealers from entering the fray. As a young man this is a serious sentence, and he will spend the remainder of his youth behind bars because of his drug-dealing.

In a time where overdoses of fentanyl make the news all the time, the judge was indignant at Loubissi-Morris contributing to worsen the devastating public health crisis. Fentanyl is a very serious drug to its extremely addictive nature and also the ease of which users can overdose on the drug.