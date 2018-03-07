The Langara Falcons with their bronze medals. Photo credit Northfield Photography

The Langara Falcons Take Home Bronze from PacWest

By William Crosby

The Langara Falcons finished with bronze at this year’s PacWest men’s basketball championships held last weekend in Nanaimo.

The Falcons defeated the Camosun College Chargers 82-71 on Saturday, after losing their semifinal game 96-85 against the Douglas Royals the previous day at Vancouver Island University.

Falcons forward Harry Brar said the team was disappointed with their finish given the strong overall year they’ve had.

“Personally I think we should have done better. We should be playing in the finals,” Brar said. “Nobody wants to play in the third-place game, especially considering we had a really good year.”

The Douglas College Royals won first place with a score of 76-59 against the VIU Mariners on Saturday.

Falcons’ coach Paul Eberhardt said that even though the Royals defeated them in the semi-finals, the Falcons have beaten them before.

“We know we were capable of perhaps winning it all. I think we’re disappointed but we’re happy to finish with a win,” Eberhardt said.

Douglas Royals coach Joe Enevoldson said anytime their team competes against Langara it’s going to be a difficult win. “They’re very run and gun and you’re going to have to be able to keep up with them offensively.”

“They’re very well coached and they’ve got a lot of talent there. We were just fortunate that we rebounded the ball very well,” Enevoldson said.

This was also a good year for Falcons player Ravi Basra who was selected for the tournament all-star team, a distinction only a handful of players in the tournament will receive.

“The top five of the PacWest tournament gets selected for the tournament all-star so it’s a pretty good honour,” Basra said.