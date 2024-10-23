The first Filipino Student Association is welcomed on Langara Campus

The club hopes to strengthen ties within the Filipino community and enhance Langara's multicultural environment.

By JEAH DINO

The first Filipino cultural club at Langara College is now being established since the college was founded in 1994.

Almost 30 years later, club founder Armor Valor Corrales, said that while there has long been a community of Filipino students at the college, 2022 saw a significant increase from 217 to 440 students – enough to justify creating a club especially for them.

Corrales is currently serving as a re-elected member to the Langara Board of Governors, this is where he saw “that [Langara] had a huge increase in Filipino students and a lot of students were asking about starting a Filipino club at Langara.”

The Philippines has been ranked second overall for the number of international students by country since 2022 at Langara College. The population of Filipino students at Langara has grown from being ninth overall from 2019-2021.

The rapid growth of Filipino students prompted Corrales and other founding members to establish the Langara Filipino Student Association, which aims to build a network for both Filipino international students and Filipino-Canadian students.

Bridging the gap for cultural identification and community for first- and second-generation Filipinos is a goal for the club. “There’s a huge group of international students that are looking for community and to reconnect with their culture,” Corrales said.

Community away from home

The club welcomes people from all cultures as there is a population of international students who are not ethnically Filipino but grew up in the Philippines. The association hopes to hone the identities that students have with Filipino culture and be a place where they can find a community.

Interim Vice President of Langara Filipino Student Association, Punam Dhillon, is Indian but was born and raised in the Philippines. “The culture has been an essential part of my upbringing. I actively sought that when I came to Canada, I believe that sharing my experience can open dialogues about identity and I hope to foster a sense of belonging for others like me,” said Dhillon.

Currently, there are six cultural and identity clubs in Langara, the Langara Filipino Student Association will be the seventh. Each club has contributed to helping students find a community away from home.

Langara’s landscape

Japanese Association Langara President, Shion Omichi, feels that the clubs have widened her understanding of diverse cultures. “Sometimes you don’t really feel like you belong in those communities, or you don’t even have one,” said Omichi.

The Langara Filipino Student Association hopes to increase a sense of belonging for students and add to building Langara’s mosaic community.