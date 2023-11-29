Technology changes in diabetes treatment Vancouver Coastal Health and UBC work together on study on new Type 1 diabetes advancements for patients

By SARAH AMY LEUNG

A new B.C.-based study is showing promising results for people with Type 1 diabetes by using stem cell-based devices to reduce reliance on drugs and daily insulin injections.

People with Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease, cannot create insulin, which helps regulate blood sugar levels. Many must take daily injections or take immunosuppressants instead.

If the study continues to show improvement, a treatment could eliminate a dependence on these methods.

The study, conducted out of many sites including UBC and Vancouver General Hospital, inserted small devices used to help produce insulin in 10 participants. Three participants showed “significant markers of insulin production” six months into the study and kept those for the rest of the one-year period, according to a UBC press release.

Barbara Allan, an endocrinologist and a study’s coordinator, said the study is on its way to creating a “functional cure,” noting that a “true cure” would make an individuals’ pancreas create the insulin it needs.

These devices use stem cells that create “immature” pancreas cells in hope that they will grow into “fully functioning” cells that will help regulate blood sugar levels through insulin.

Angel Alvarado has lived with Type 1 diabetes for a decade. Though diabetes has helped the 20-year-old motorcycle apprentice connect with others like him,

experiences like being hospitalized and the financial toll of the condition remain a struggle.

“It would just generally make quality of life so much easier,” said Alvarado, who spends $400 a month “just to stay alive.”

He purchases Dexcom glucose transmitters for his diabetes every three to four months.

Alvarado hopes that the device from the study becomes more widely available to help others in his position.

“Hopefully this turns out to be something that’s extremely productive,” said Alvarado. “And does come to the common market soon.”

David Thompson, Clinical Assistant Professor at Vancouver Coastal Health the study’s principal investigator for its Vancouver site, said that people with Type 1 diabetes still face potential complications even with insulin shots. While insulin still helps individuals, these shots cannot “achieve normal blood sugars.”

People who take immunosuppressants as well increase chances of short-term headaches but also more serious impacts such as infections and cancer.

However, due to developments by tech company CRISPR, stem cells can be packaged in a way that limits upsetting the immune system.

Thompson and Allan both said they were grateful for the participants’ commitment, knowing that studies like this don’t guarantee a benefit.

“It’s not a cure, it’s not a treatment, it’s a study,” said Allan. “But it’s a great advance to now have cell packages that require less or no immune suppression.”

Thomas Elliott, medical director and founder of BC Diabetes, said this idea to use stem cells has been “kicked around for 20 years,” but the technology has improved greatly.

“It’s just a question of getting enough of these cells in,” said Elliot. “And doing the necessary scientific experiments to prove to the community of diabetes specialists like me that it’s safe and effective.”







