Restaurateurs take chance on two new locations in emerging River District

Restaurateurs take chance on two new locations in emerging River District Savvy owners capitalize on community with few dining options

By ANNABEL BESSEM

Gooseneck Hospitality is opening two new restaurants in the River District, taking a gamble amidst nation-wide hospitality crisis.

Gooseneck Hospitality co-owners James Iranzad and Josh Pape have chosen to launch its popular Bufala and Lucky Taco restaurants in the emerging South Vancouver community along the Fraser River.

But lingering effects from COVID-19 could jeopardize their success. According to the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association, 17 per cent of restaurants could face closure due to pandemic-related debt within the next 18 months. Additionally, over 50 per cent of foodservice and hospitality businesses are unprofitable due to a decline in consumer spending, staff shortages and the cost of imported goods.

“Anybody in our position would always feel a little bit nervous and apprehensive,” said Iranzad, adding the experienced pair is confident “that what we’re going to be providing is going to work.”

Seeing potential in a growing community

Gooseneck Hospitality began as a business in 2011 with their first restaurant, Wildebeest. Iranzad concedes there are limited options in the River District, prompting his team to see an opportunity.

“It’s a newer community … we’re happy to be here and I think we fill a void.”

Upon completion, the River District will house over 15,000 residents. Total land space is three times that of Granville Island.

“What do we hope to gain from it is just like it’s a cool community … it’s an aspirational neighbourhood,” said Iranzad.

The challenging future ahead

Wesgroup Properties are the developers behind the River District.

“They know what they’re doing,” said Jean Batie, leasing director of Wesgroup Properties.

“They have got some great brands across the city. We’ve seen what they’ve done.”

“It’s very difficult from a couple of angles,” said Ian Tostenson, CEO of the BCRFA. Tostenson acknowledges the high rate of failure for most new culinary establishments. Most restaurants fail at some point. “It’s high risk.”

Lucky Taco opens on Feb. 24. Bufala will open a few days later.